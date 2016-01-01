Patricia Williams, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Williams, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Williams, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC.
Patricia Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055 Directions (336) 571-7336
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Patricia Williams, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1780657833
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Williams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Patricia Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Patricia Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.