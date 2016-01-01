Patricia Westerbur, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Westerbur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Westerbur, PT
Overview
Patricia Westerbur, PT is a Physical Therapist in Livonia, MI.
Patricia Westerbur works at
Locations
-
1
Performax Physical Therapy P.c.19809 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 939-4285
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Westerbur?
About Patricia Westerbur, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1558492058
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Westerbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Westerbur works at
Patricia Westerbur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Westerbur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Westerbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Westerbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.