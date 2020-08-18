Dr. Patricia Villarreal, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Villarreal, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Patricia Villarreal, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Park Ridge, IL.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Locations
Holding Space for Psychological Wellness444 N Northwest Hwy Ste 250, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (773) 796-7044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She always made me feel super comfortable, and I felt like I could trust her
About Dr. Patricia Villarreal, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1598279234
Dr. Villarreal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villarreal speaks Spanish.
