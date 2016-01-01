Dr. Patricia Vance, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Vance, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Vance, PHD is a Psychologist in Waldorf, MD.
Dr. Vance works at
Locations
-
1
Vance Mental Health601 Post Office Rd Ste 2D, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 848-0461
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Vance, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1518082478
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vance has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vance accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vance works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vance.
