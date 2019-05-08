Dr. Patricia Tsui, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Tsui, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Tsui, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Tsui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsui?
The Dr was great. She has a way of making you feel comfortable to talk about anything. I felt a lot better after just one visit.
About Dr. Patricia Tsui, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1699004069
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsui accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsui works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.