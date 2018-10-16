See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Clairsville, OH
Patricia Torbett, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Torbett, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

Patricia Torbett works at EAST OHIO MEDICAL COMPLEX in Saint Clairsville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Wise LLC
    109 Plaza Dr, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 16, 2018
Knowledgeable and compassionate. Really took her time with me. Would recommend to anyone!
E. C. — Oct 16, 2018
About Patricia Torbett, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1538402789
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Twin City Medical Center
  • Wheeling Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Torbett, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Torbett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patricia Torbett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Torbett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patricia Torbett works at EAST OHIO MEDICAL COMPLEX in Saint Clairsville, OH. View the full address on Patricia Torbett’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Patricia Torbett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Torbett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Torbett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Torbett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

