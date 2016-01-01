See All Nurse Practitioners in Detroit, MI
Patricia Tieman, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Patricia Tieman, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Patricia Tieman, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

Patricia Tieman works at COVENANT COMMUNITY CARE in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Deanna Chew
Deanna Chew
0 (0)
View Profile
Carrie Peraino, NP
Carrie Peraino, NP
10 (1)
View Profile
Gina Lopiccolo, FNP-C
Gina Lopiccolo, FNP-C
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    5716 MICHIGAN AVE, Detroit, MI 48210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 625-1336
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patricia Tieman?

    Photo: Patricia Tieman, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Patricia Tieman, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patricia Tieman to family and friends

    Patricia Tieman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patricia Tieman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patricia Tieman, FNP-BC.

    About Patricia Tieman, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639535362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Tieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Tieman works at COVENANT COMMUNITY CARE in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Patricia Tieman’s profile.

    Patricia Tieman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Tieman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Tieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Tieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patricia Tieman, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.