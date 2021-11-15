Dr. Talamo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Talamo, OD
Dr. Patricia Talamo, OD is an Optometrist in Greensburg, PA.
Patricia A. Talamo O.d. LLC593 Rugh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 837-7822
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
I have been a patient of Dr. Talamo for years. I even took my children to her. My daughter came home for a visit from Eastern PA. while pregnant and Dr. Talamo came in on her day off to check her eye for an infection. That is true dedication. Feel like she is part of my family. Love you Dr. Talamo.
About Dr. Patricia Talamo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1346216769
