See All Clinical Psychologists in Waldwick, NJ
Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Waldwick, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology, Yeshiva University.

Dr. Sudol works at Private Practice in Waldwick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tracey Waldman, PHD
Dr. Tracey Waldman, PHD
10 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Private Practice
    93 Franklin Tpke Fl 2, Waldwick, NJ 07463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-8137
    Monday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sudol?

    Sep 17, 2018
    Dr. Sudol was very professional and helpful. She was easy to connect to and it was obvious that she really cares about her patients. I highly recommend her.
    — Sep 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sudol to family and friends

    Dr. Sudol's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sudol

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679652671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Post Graduate Center For Mental Health, Nyc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology, Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Montclair State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sudol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sudol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patricia Sudol, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.