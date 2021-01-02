Patricia Stump, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Stump is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Stump, LPC
Overview
Patricia Stump, LPC is a Counselor in Black Mountain, NC.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15 Jane Jacobs Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711 Directions (828) 398-2435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Patty was an invaluable resource during a crucial transition in the life of our family. She provided wise counselor to navigate us into the next season.
About Patricia Stump, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1588835656
Education & Certifications
- U NC at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Stump has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Stump has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Patricia Stump. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Stump.
