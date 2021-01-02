See All Counselors in Black Mountain, NC
Overview

Patricia Stump, LPC is a Counselor in Black Mountain, NC. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    15 Jane Jacobs Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711 (828) 398-2435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Relationship Issues

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 02, 2021
Patty was an invaluable resource during a crucial transition in the life of our family. She provided wise counselor to navigate us into the next season.
Kimberly McDaniel — Jan 02, 2021
Photo: Patricia Stump, LPC
About Patricia Stump, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588835656
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • U NC at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Stump, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Stump is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patricia Stump has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Stump has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Patricia Stump. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Stump.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Stump, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Stump appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

