Patricia Strickland accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Strickland, NP
Patricia Strickland, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA.
Brfhh Shreveport LLC1541 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851898621
Patricia Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
