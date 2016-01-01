Dr. Patricia Stanik, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Stanik, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Stanik, PHD is a Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University.
Dr. Stanik works at
Locations
-
1
South office2448 S 102nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 800-7645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanik?
About Dr. Patricia Stanik, PHD
- Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609956242
Education & Certifications
- 1995-1996
- Bowling Green State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanik works at
Dr. Stanik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.