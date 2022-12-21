See All Physicians Assistants in Winter Park, FL
Patricia Spitzer, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patricia Spitzer, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Winter Park, FL. 

Patricia Spitzer works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115 in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 568-7827
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 851 Outer Rd
    851 Outer Rd, Orlando, FL 32814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-5673
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Patricia Spitzer, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1336489749
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Spitzer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Spitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patricia Spitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Spitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Patricia Spitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Spitzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Spitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Spitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

