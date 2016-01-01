Patricia Shaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Shaw, LPC-S
Overview
Patricia Shaw, LPC-S is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1106 Clayton Ln Ste 541, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 736-7267
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Shaw?
About Patricia Shaw, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1336126747
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Shaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Shaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.