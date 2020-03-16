See All Physicians Assistants in Ypsilanti, MI
Patricia Seay, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Patricia Seay, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Patricia Seay, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ypsilanti, MI. 

Patricia Seay works at Brooks Lyons Brooks in Ypsilanti, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brooks Lyon & Brooks DO PC
    309 Ecorse Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 484-0580

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 16, 2020
Trish is a down to earth PA. I Love her. I drive an hour each way. The wait can be long at times , but that’s with any Dr office. She saved me. How do you say thank you for that.
Amanda Parkhurst — Mar 16, 2020
About Patricia Seay, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528342078
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Seay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Seay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patricia Seay works at Brooks Lyons Brooks in Ypsilanti, MI. View the full address on Patricia Seay’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Patricia Seay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Seay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Seay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Seay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

