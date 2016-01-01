Patricia Schuyler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Schuyler, MFT
Overview
Patricia Schuyler, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irvine, CA.
Locations
- 1 980 Roosevelt Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92620 Directions (949) 588-2412
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Patricia Schuyler, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1356452510
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Schuyler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Schuyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Schuyler speaks Spanish.
