Dr. Patricia Schniedwind, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schniedwind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Schniedwind, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Patricia Schniedwind, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Colorado School Of Professional Psychology.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3462 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 229-9739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schniedwind?
I had her as my therapist in 2013/14 and I don't know if I would have made it without her help and guidance. My life is better because of her.
About Dr. Patricia Schniedwind, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104141076
Education & Certifications
- Cu Aging Center
- Colorado School Of Professional Psychology
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schniedwind has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schniedwind accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schniedwind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schniedwind. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schniedwind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schniedwind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schniedwind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.