Dr. Patricia Schneider, PHD

Psychology
Dr. Patricia Schneider, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Schneider works at Dr. Patricia Schneider (PhD) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Patricia Schneider (PhD)
    260 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 247-2775

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 07, 2022
    
    About Dr. Patricia Schneider, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1285881706
    Dr. Patricia Schneider, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at Dr. Patricia Schneider (PhD) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

