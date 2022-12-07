Dr. Patricia Schneider, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Schneider, PHD
Dr. Patricia Schneider, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Patricia Schneider (PhD)260 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (315) 247-2775
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
I got lucky. Dr. Patricia Schneider found the time for me 3 years ago and since that time my life has completely changed. I couldn't imagine having a better therapist. She helped me to get my strong life vision and with her help I got back my purpose of life!
- Psychology
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1285881706
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
