See All Nurse Practitioners in East Greenwich, RI
Patricia Schmidt, DCNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Patricia Schmidt, DCNP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (166)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Patricia Schmidt, DCNP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in East Greenwich, RI. 

Patricia Schmidt works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatology Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashlee Belliveau, APRN
Ashlee Belliveau, APRN
10 (7)
View Profile
Caitlin N Tazi, NP
Caitlin N Tazi, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI
    1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 885-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 166 ratings
    Patient Ratings (166)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patricia Schmidt?

    May 25, 2022
    I look forward to my yearly visit with Patty for my skin check and then other issues that may pop up throughout the year. She is professional, knowledgeable and thorough. Patty listens closely to ALL of my "issues" explains the options and then lets me decide on the next step. She genuinely cares. She is so warm and kind- I feel like she's a friend! A visit with Patty feels like a warm, healthy hug!
    Leslie — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patricia Schmidt, DCNP
    How would you rate your experience with Patricia Schmidt, DCNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patricia Schmidt to family and friends

    Patricia Schmidt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patricia Schmidt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patricia Schmidt, DCNP.

    About Patricia Schmidt, DCNP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851314637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Schmidt, DCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Schmidt works at Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Patricia Schmidt’s profile.

    166 patients have reviewed Patricia Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patricia Schmidt, DCNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.