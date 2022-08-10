Patricia Schiller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Schiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Schiller, NP
Offers telehealth
Patricia Schiller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton Park, NY.
Patricia Schiller works at
Patricia Schiller NPP800 Route 146 Ste 283, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 949-2427
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patricia is very caring and thorough, explains all options and listens to my concerns. I like the ease of scheduling appointments - unlike many providers she offers evening hours. She doesn't push any specific meds or treatments, which I appreciate. Always professional, punctual, and fills prescriptions timely.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285133603
Patricia Schiller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Schiller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Schiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Patricia Schiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Schiller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Schiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Schiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.