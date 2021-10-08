See All Nurse Practitioners in Staten Island, NY
Patricia Schierenbeck, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Patricia Schierenbeck, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1501 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 668-6963
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2021
    I have been a patient at this family practice for over 3 decades , I have seen my share of health care providers and I must say Patricia goes above and beyond her call of duty .She is up to date on research , has outstanding bedside manner and is undeniably knowledgeable.I was reluctant at first to see a woman ( being a dinosaur) but she has made all of the difference in my continuing good health .
    Ken Reilly — Oct 08, 2021
    About Patricia Schierenbeck, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093099228
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Schierenbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Patricia Schierenbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Schierenbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Schierenbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Schierenbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
