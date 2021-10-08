Patricia Schierenbeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Schierenbeck, FNP
Patricia Schierenbeck, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
- 1 1501 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 668-6963
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient at this family practice for over 3 decades , I have seen my share of health care providers and I must say Patricia goes above and beyond her call of duty .She is up to date on research , has outstanding bedside manner and is undeniably knowledgeable.I was reluctant at first to see a woman ( being a dinosaur) but she has made all of the difference in my continuing good health .
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093099228
Patricia Schierenbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Patricia Schierenbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Schierenbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Schierenbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Schierenbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.