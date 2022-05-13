See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Patricia Sanchez, ARNP

Gynecology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Sanchez, ARNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from GONZAGA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Patricia Sanchez works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 13, 2022
Very attentive. Asks the right questions and actually listens to the answers. Honest and straight forward while being kind and thoughtful.
JP — May 13, 2022
Photo: Patricia Sanchez, ARNP
About Patricia Sanchez, ARNP

  • Gynecology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1942519897
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Sanchez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patricia Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patricia Sanchez works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Patricia Sanchez’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Patricia Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Sanchez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.