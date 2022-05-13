Patricia Sanchez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Sanchez, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Sanchez, ARNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from GONZAGA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Patricia Sanchez works at
Locations
Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. Asks the right questions and actually listens to the answers. Honest and straight forward while being kind and thoughtful.
About Patricia Sanchez, ARNP
- Gynecology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
