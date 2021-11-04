Patricia Requena, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Requena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Requena, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Requena, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL.
Patricia Requena works at
Locations
A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health1938 Soule Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 726-7442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patty is easy to talk to.
About Patricia Requena, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1821247255
Education & Certifications
- American University, Washington, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Requena has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Requena accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Requena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Requena works at
Patricia Requena speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Patricia Requena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Requena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Requena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Requena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.