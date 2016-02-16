Dr. Patricia Prater, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Prater, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Prater, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Clovis, CA.
Locations
-
1
Patricia Prater PhD, LCSW530 Dewitt Ave Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 333-0406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Helped us with our teenage daughter. Hx of depression and self-harm.
About Dr. Patricia Prater, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851451603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prater accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.