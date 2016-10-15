Dr. Patricia Post, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Post is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Post, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Post, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Charles, LA.
Locations
Psychology Clinic of Lake Charles2000 Southwood Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 474-2682
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Post is a very compassionate and caring woman. She actively listens and provides various approaches and recommendations to problem solving. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Patricia Post, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104937788
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Post has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Post accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Post has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Post. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Post.
