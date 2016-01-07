Patricia Peoples has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Peoples, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Peoples, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1120 Nasa Pkwy Ste 305, Houston, TX 77058
Directions
(281) 434-9985
Wednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Patti has been a blessing in our family life over the past 2 years. She has helped us through several situations with our teenage daughter. We trust her so much and highly recommend her to anyone!
About Patricia Peoples, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1376623553
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Peoples accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Peoples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Patricia Peoples. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Peoples.
