See All Family Doctors in Hamilton, NJ
Patricia Patsaros, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Patricia Patsaros, APN

Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Patricia Patsaros, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. 

Patricia Patsaros works at Champaign Dental Group in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates-Primary Care Express
    3100 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 28, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 322-8056
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Team Health East
    1 Hamilton Health Pl Ste 101, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 322-8057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Patricia Patsaros?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Patricia Patsaros, APN
How would you rate your experience with Patricia Patsaros, APN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Patricia Patsaros to family and friends

Patricia Patsaros' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Patricia Patsaros

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patricia Patsaros, APN.

About Patricia Patsaros, APN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184934382
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Patsaros, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Patsaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patricia Patsaros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Patsaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patricia Patsaros works at Champaign Dental Group in Hamilton, NJ. View the full address on Patricia Patsaros’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Patricia Patsaros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Patsaros.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Patsaros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Patsaros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Patricia Patsaros, APN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.