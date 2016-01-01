Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Parsons, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Parsons, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in South Orange, NJ.
Locations
- 1 3 Vose Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079 Directions (973) 761-0270
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Parsons, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730222456
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
