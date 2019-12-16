Patricia Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Parker, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Parker, LCSW is a Counselor in Temple Terrace, FL.
Patricia Parker works at
Locations
Patricia Parker Acsw Lcsw PA12108 N 56th St Ste F, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 983-8100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, understanding, ease of talking to her, not judgemental.
About Patricia Parker, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1609830785
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Parker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Patricia Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.