Patricia Njoku accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Njoku, CRNP
Overview
Patricia Njoku, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Patricia Njoku works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-1136
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Njoku?
Great provider! I moved from out of state and have a family history of breast cancer, and am high risk due to fibrocystic breast (which makes it hard to find lumps) and previous benign biopsies on areas of concern. I was having issues getting someone out here to get me an MRI/Mammogram staggered every 6 months, due to my age I think. I went to see Patricia Njoku and after explaining my situation, before asking for the test, she immediately knew what I needed, and got it all scheduled staggered so I could have screenings covered. She also talked to me about preventative options. I've seen her twice now, and she always goes out of her way to walk me through those options again, and make sure I fully understand results of my diagnostic tests.
About Patricia Njoku, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083982607
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Njoku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Njoku works at
Patricia Njoku has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Njoku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Njoku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Njoku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.