Patricia Murphy, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Murphy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Patricia Murphy works at Medical Center of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center of the Palm Beaches
    8190 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-1111
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2021
    I would give Patricia Murphy 10+ stars if I could! I’ve been seeing her as my primary physician 7+ years now and even though I moved to Indiantown, FL I travel to WPB to see her and Carol (her wonderful nurse). She has been there 100% for everything from a minor illness to my most recent injury from an accident requiring a total hip replacement and partial pelvis reconstruction. They just don’t make “em like her anymore and same goes for Carol. My husband switched to them as well because he was tired of being treated like a faceless chart with an hour plus wait to get in.
    D. Bush — Jun 29, 2021
    Photo: Patricia Murphy, ARNP
    About Patricia Murphy, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194809889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Murphy works at Medical Center of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Patricia Murphy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Patricia Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
