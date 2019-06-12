Dr. Patricia Moisan Thomas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moisan Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Moisan Thomas, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Moisan Thomas, PHD is a Psychologist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from Purdue University.
Dr. Moisan Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Sycamore Associates2020 Union St Ste 101, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 449-8286
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moisan Thomas?
Very professional and highly educated and informed on the newest and latest studies and therapies available. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Patricia Moisan Thomas, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275502189
Education & Certifications
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moisan Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moisan Thomas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moisan Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moisan Thomas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moisan Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moisan Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moisan Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moisan Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.