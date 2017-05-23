Dr. Mittelstadt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Mittelstadt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Mittelstadt, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Los Altos, CA.

Locations


Dr. Gayle Deutsch851 Fremont Ave Ste 105, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 949-1236
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mittelstadt evaluated my daughter for dyslexia at 5.5 yrs, and her thoughtful, nuanced diagnosis ended up being correct as she grew up. Four years later she assessed my son (age 7) for Anxiety/ ADHD. Again, she described his challenges in an 'integrated' way. Her assessments are above and beyond what I've seen other parents get from other neuropsych evalutions and I think she particularly talented in providing insight into young, gifted kids with a mash-up of different or complex issues.
About Dr. Patricia Mittelstadt, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1346385044

