Patricia Merrick, APRN
Patricia Merrick, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Patricia Merrick works at
Connecticut Mental Health Specialists270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-5570
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Patricia Merrick, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497708663
Patricia Merrick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Merrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Patricia Merrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Merrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Merrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Merrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.