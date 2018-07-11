Patricia Mercer, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Mercer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Mercer, MFT
Overview
Patricia Mercer, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 26131 Marguerite Pkwy Ste C, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Directions (949) 724-8956
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Mercer?
Dr. Mercer has indeed been my best ever therapist so far. She is well experienced, patient and advice you based on your personality and life condition. Highly recommend for those seeking a real therapist who walks you through reality and boosting self esteem.
About Patricia Mercer, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1578583506
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Mercer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Mercer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Mercer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Patricia Mercer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Mercer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Mercer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Mercer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.