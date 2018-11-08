See All Neurologists in East Setauket, NY
Patricia Melville, NP

Neurology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patricia Melville, NP is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. 

Patricia Melville works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook
    181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2018
    She was very helpful and thorough
    — Nov 08, 2018
    About Patricia Melville, NP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033440896
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Melville, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Melville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Melville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Melville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Melville works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Patricia Melville’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Patricia Melville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Melville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Melville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Melville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.