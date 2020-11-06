Patricia McKey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia McKey, ARNP
Patricia McKey, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gainesville, FL.
Patricia McKey works at
Uf Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 392-4026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Patricia is wonderful and an excellent NP! Gave me great medical care and you can really tell that she cares about her patients!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306867932
Patricia McKey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia McKey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Patricia McKey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia McKey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia McKey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia McKey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.