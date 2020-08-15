Patricia McGrath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia McGrath, CRNP
Overview
Patricia McGrath, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, PA.
Patricia McGrath works at
Locations
Lawndale Internal Medicine400 Huntingdon Pike Ste C, Rockledge, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Patricia McGrath is extremely competent and professional. She has been a patient and caring health provider for my 90 yr old Mother in-law. Highly recommended.
About Patricia McGrath, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1710951090
Education & Certifications
- Holy Family University
