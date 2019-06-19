Overview

Patricia McCarthy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Patricia McCarthy works at Lakeland Pulmonology in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in South Haven, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.