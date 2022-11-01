See All Clinical Psychologists in Lancaster, CA
Patricia Masuda-Story, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Patricia Masuda-Story, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (25)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Patricia Masuda-Story, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Lancaster, CA. 

Patricia Masuda-Story works at Atomic Shrink Psychology Inc. in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atomic Shrink Psychology Inc.
    1034 W Avenue L12 Ste 111, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 481-6581
  2. 2
    17328 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 561-0531
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patricia Masuda-Story?

    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Story was compassionate and helped me through anxiety. She was extremely understanding. Peggy D. Lancaster CA
    Peggy Duffy — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patricia Masuda-Story, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Patricia Masuda-Story, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patricia Masuda-Story to family and friends

    Patricia Masuda-Story's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patricia Masuda-Story

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patricia Masuda-Story, PSY.

    About Patricia Masuda-Story, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467490987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Masuda-Story has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Patricia Masuda-Story. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Masuda-Story.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Masuda-Story, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Masuda-Story appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patricia Masuda-Story, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.