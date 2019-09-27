See All Counselors in Goshen, IN
Patricia Martin, LMFT is a Counselor in Goshen, IN. 

Patricia Martin works at Pat Martin Counseling Services in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pat Martin Counseling Services
    Pat Martin Counseling Services
    909 Linway Dr # 4, Goshen, IN 46526 (574) 238-6045
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Sep 27, 2019
    Pat Martin is an excellent communicator and therapist. No nonsense when needed but tremendously compassionate. I would highly recommend Pat Martin, be prepared to do the work.
    About Patricia Martin, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629284278
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

