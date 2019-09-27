Patricia Martin, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Martin, LMFT
Overview
Patricia Martin, LMFT is a Counselor in Goshen, IN.
Patricia Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pat Martin Counseling Services909 Linway Dr # 4, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 238-6045
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Martin?
Pat Martin is an excellent communicator and therapist. No nonsense when needed but tremendously compassionate. I would highly recommend Pat Martin, be prepared to do the work.
About Patricia Martin, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1629284278
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Martin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Martin works at
5 patients have reviewed Patricia Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.