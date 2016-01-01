Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Martin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Martin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Longmeadow, MA.
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Am Medical PC1200 Converse St, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 567-0380
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
About Dr. Patricia Martin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
- 1316048549
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.