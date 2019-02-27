Patricia Little has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Little, MA
Overview
Patricia Little, MA is a Counselor in Columbia, SC.
Patricia Little works at
Locations
Effective Expression L.l.c.2113 Adams Grv, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-1737
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Trish is very approachable, kind and caring. She helped me a lot!
About Patricia Little, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1215269899
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Little accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Patricia Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Little.
