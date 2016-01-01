Patricia Lipinski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Lipinski, FNP
Offers telehealth
Patricia Lipinski, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO.
St Lukes Medical Clinic LLC1101 Oakridge Dr Unit B, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 223-1199
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326145491
Patricia Lipinski accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Lipinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Patricia Lipinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Lipinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Lipinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Lipinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.