Patricia Lamb, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Lamb, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT. 

Patricia Lamb works at Missoula Healthy Minds, Inc. in Missoula, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Missoula Healthy Minds
    715 Kensington Ave Ste 19, Missoula, MT 59801 (406) 926-1109
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2020
    I have had the opportunity to work with Trish in the past and found her to be an informative supervisor, with a realistic approach to those who work in the mental health care field. Trish has great boundaries and extensive knowledge about prescribing medications for clients. She puts you in charge of driving your mental health care needs but will also lead you to an honest discovery of mental illness and how to better serve your symptoms.
    — Mar 11, 2020
    About Patricia Lamb, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003016346
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Lamb, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Lamb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Lamb works at Missoula Healthy Minds, Inc. in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Patricia Lamb’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Patricia Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Lamb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

