Patricia La Medica is a Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL.
Chad Harvey MD PA900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste F150, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 287-2191
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Excellent practitioner...tremendous listener...and never ever rushes you or seems in a hurry....sure wish she did not leave...Patricia was one of the very best health care providers I ever had..Dr Harvey had a gem working with him...but no more..Wherever you are Patricia I hope you are enjoying a less hectic life where you can take care of YOU!!. ...missing your expertise a lot Kathleen Welch
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467733931
Patricia La Medica accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia La Medica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Patricia La Medica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia La Medica.
