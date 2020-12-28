See All Nurse Practitioners in Stuart, FL
Patricia La Medica

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Patricia La Medica is a Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL. 

Patricia La Medica works at Chad Harvey MD PA in Stuart, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chad Harvey MD PA
    900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste F150, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 287-2191
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Patricia La Medica

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467733931
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia La Medica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia La Medica works at Chad Harvey MD PA in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Patricia La Medica’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Patricia La Medica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia La Medica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia La Medica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia La Medica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

