Patricia Kpolie, PMHNP

Psychotherapy
Overview

Patricia Kpolie, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Washington, DC. 

Patricia Kpolie works at Grow Therapy in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    1140 3rd St NE Ste 2169, Washington, DC 20002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Counseling Services
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Patricia Kpolie, PMHNP

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1780075770
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Kpolie, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Kpolie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Kpolie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Kpolie works at Grow Therapy in Washington, DC. View the full address on Patricia Kpolie’s profile.

    Patricia Kpolie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Kpolie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Kpolie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Kpolie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

