Patricia Koltun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Koltun, PSY
Overview
Patricia Koltun, PSY is a Psychologist in Algonquin, IL.
Patricia Koltun works at
Locations
Healthy Habits Key To Wellness2971 W Algonquin Rd Ste 103, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 245-7067
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best. Extremely knowledgeable and thorough. Works extremely hard and long hours (called me back around 9 PM twice as she was still working). Made extra accommodations to get my daughter in to see her as she had upcoming deadlines for ACT and SAT testing. Caught a visual/neurological disability my daughter had been struggling with her entire life. Cannot say enough great things about her. Honestly the absolute best!!!!
About Patricia Koltun, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1417112863
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Koltun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Koltun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Patricia Koltun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Koltun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Koltun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Koltun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.