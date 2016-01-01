Patricia Kaniuga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Kaniuga, LPCC
Overview
Patricia Kaniuga, LPCC is a Counselor in Beavercreek, OH.
Patricia Kaniuga works at
Locations
Kline and Associates1411 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432 Directions (937) 902-1845
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Patricia Kaniuga, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1659371292
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Kaniuga accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Kaniuga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Kaniuga. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Kaniuga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Kaniuga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Kaniuga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.