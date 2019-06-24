Patricia Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Johnson, LMHC
Patricia Johnson, LMHC is a Counselor in Pensacola, FL.
Patricia Johnson works at
Lakeview Center Inc1221 W Lakeview Ave, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 469-3500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Trish Johnson is smart, kind, and substantive. She has helped me cope with several big life transitions including moving from the Northeast to the South; finding a new life after full time work; and coping with a chronic illness. I truly appreciate her constant guidance to maintain the confidence to define my own next chapter, and find the courage inside me that will take me there.
- Counseling
- English
- 1912224254
